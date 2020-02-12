Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,867 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. 36,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,823. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $110.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

