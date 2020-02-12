Sigma Planning Corp Takes $356,000 Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 31.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 154.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 381,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amarin by 40.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,125 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $2,763,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter valued at $1,600,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -91.37 and a beta of 1.07. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.