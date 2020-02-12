Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steris stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.83. 1,099,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.91. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $168.12. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

