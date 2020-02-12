Signaturefd LLC Buys 119 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Anthem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Anthem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $15.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.89. 229,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.49. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

