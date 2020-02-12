Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 193.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VFC stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.93. 1,828,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,838. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

