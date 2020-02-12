Signaturefd LLC Has $727,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,359,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.88. 1,509,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.75 and its 200-day moving average is $197.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

