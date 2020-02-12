Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SAP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SAP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $138.16. The company had a trading volume of 462,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.74. The firm has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

