Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 781.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NYSE SNY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,586,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.