Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.95. 945,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,100. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.