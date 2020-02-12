Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Holdings Lifted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

