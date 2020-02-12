Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SILK. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $401,088.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $238,793.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $681,110.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,642,617 shares of company stock worth $57,897,375 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

