Skrumble Network Reaches Market Cap of $3.29 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, BitMart and Gate.io. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $3.29 million and $3.07 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Hotbit, LBank and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

