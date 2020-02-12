Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL) Shares Down 26.6%

Shares of Sky Resort International Ltd (OTCMKTS:SKYL) fell 26.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, 150 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 82 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sky Resort International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58.

