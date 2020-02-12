Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Short Interest Update

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SKYS remained flat at $$1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,208. Sky Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKYS. BidaskClub downgraded Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

