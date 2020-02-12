Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Skyline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Skyline’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Skyline alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $28.62 on Monday. Skyline has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 114,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Skyline by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Skyline by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Skyline by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,934.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,164 over the last three months.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.