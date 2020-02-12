SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Receives $15.21 Average PT from Brokerages

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in SM Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 1,102.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 305,724 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,517,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

