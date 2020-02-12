Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 36.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFBC stock remained flat at $$36.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. 278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

