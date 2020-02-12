Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.69. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,809,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.