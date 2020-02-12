Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on March 2nd

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 286,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,465. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.