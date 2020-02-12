SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,309,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after buying an additional 2,235,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,683,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 394.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 515,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 411,366 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,978,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after buying an additional 313,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

