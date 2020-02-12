Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

