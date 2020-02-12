Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.36 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $9,210.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001015 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00027424 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012139 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.49 or 0.02767970 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000666 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

