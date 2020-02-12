Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

NYSE SMP opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence I. Sills sold 8,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $423,901.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 642,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,648,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence I. Sills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $772,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,354,450.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,304 shares of company stock worth $1,613,780. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.