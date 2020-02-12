State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,681,000 after buying an additional 43,603 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

