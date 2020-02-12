State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Aramark worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth about $5,012,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Aramark by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Aramark by 33.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 133,100.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $47.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

