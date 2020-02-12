State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.24% of Equity Commonwealth worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 147.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 60.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of EQC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 84.50 and a quick ratio of 84.50.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

