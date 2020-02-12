State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,610 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of XPO Logistics worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 34,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of XPO traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.89. 577,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,788. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $96.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $21,261,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.