State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,030,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after buying an additional 347,440 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 298,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 210,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.16. 3,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

