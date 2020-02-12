State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 40.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 76,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,778. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.53%. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.