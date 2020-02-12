State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Boston Partners lifted its position in Owens Corning by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,667,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OC. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

