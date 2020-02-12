State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 101,751 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,751 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of Fulton Financial worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 704,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.99. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.