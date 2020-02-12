State Street Corp Buys 29,136 Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 109.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.24% of NextCure worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,032,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextCure news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, bought 150,000 shares of NextCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NXTC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,604. NextCure Inc has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Analysts predict that NextCure Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXTC. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

