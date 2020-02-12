Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Up 6.9%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.35, approximately 148,512 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 106,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of $397.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 420,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 168,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 353,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 290,050 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

