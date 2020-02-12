Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Up 6.9%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.35, approximately 148,512 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 106,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.
The company has a market cap of $397.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)
Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.
