Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger Buys 20,500 Shares

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 20,500 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $818,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $995,894.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STC opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $942.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,237,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.