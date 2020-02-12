Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (ACGL, BTE, CG, CR, CRR.UN, CRT.UN, CVE, CVS, FSZ, GPN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 12th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target increased by Cfra from $48.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price reduced by Laurentian from C$0.90 to C$0.85.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was given a C$17.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) was given a C$16.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Cfra from $85.00 to $86.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Cfra from $184.00 to $215.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was given a C$167.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price cut by Laurentian from C$1.75 to C$1.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$81.00 to C$100.00.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price raised by AltaCorp Capital from C$90.00 to C$100.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$1.80 to C$1.65.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $650.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $385.00 to $600.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $365.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian from C$0.15 to C$0.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target raised by Cfra from $11.00 to $13.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price lowered by Laurentian from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price lowered by Laurentian from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $44.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target reduced by Laurentian from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) was given a C$72.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from C$127.00 to C$129.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

