Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (ACGL, BTE, CG, CR, CRR.UN, CRT.UN, CVE, CVS, FSZ, GPN)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 12th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target increased by Cfra from $48.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price reduced by Laurentian from C$0.90 to C$0.85.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was given a C$17.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) was given a C$16.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Cfra from $85.00 to $86.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Cfra from $184.00 to $215.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was given a C$167.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price cut by Laurentian from C$1.75 to C$1.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$81.00 to C$100.00.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price raised by AltaCorp Capital from C$90.00 to C$100.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$1.80 to C$1.65.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $650.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $385.00 to $600.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $365.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian from C$0.15 to C$0.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target raised by Cfra from $11.00 to $13.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price lowered by Laurentian from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price lowered by Laurentian from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $44.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target reduced by Laurentian from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) was given a C$72.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from C$127.00 to C$129.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

