Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Akamai Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,913 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,719% compared to the typical daily volume of 545 call options.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $98.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $4.82 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.05.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

