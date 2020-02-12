StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. StrongHands has a market cap of $454,181.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,694,946,249 coins and its circulating supply is 16,281,751,895 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

