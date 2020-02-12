Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.75 Million Position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 64.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the third quarter valued at about $566,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

NASDAQ:HCM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,265. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

HCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.