Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.78 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 21.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,233. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

