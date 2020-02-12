Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.52 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,647 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,450,000 after buying an additional 406,949 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after buying an additional 198,851 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 248,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 186,157 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,608,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,088,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 156,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.07. 19,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,039. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.40%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,855 shares of company stock worth $4,385,568. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

