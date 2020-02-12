Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,461,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000.

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 621,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,643. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

