Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on February 28th

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. 457,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

