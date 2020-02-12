Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.47

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.47 and last traded at $166.12, with a volume of 6899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average is $151.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after buying an additional 438,673 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29,260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

