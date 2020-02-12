SunTrust Banks Comments on Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($6.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KOD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:KOD opened at $63.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $38,959,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 209.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 897,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 378,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after buying an additional 247,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $12,768,000.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

