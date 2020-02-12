SunTrust Banks Cuts Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $112.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NYSE:NSP opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.48.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 33.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

