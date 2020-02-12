SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SuperCom worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.41. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPCB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

