Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Up 5.1%

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.10, 116,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 161,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on SURF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Surface Oncology Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 323.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 486,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

