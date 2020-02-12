Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Up 5.1%

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.10, 116,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 161,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Several research firms have recently commented on SURF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 323.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 486,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
About Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.
Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.