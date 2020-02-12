Susan E. Pietrucha Sells 3,433 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $107.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

