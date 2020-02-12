Susquehanna Bancshares Increases National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $30.00

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NYSE NOV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,201. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 57,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44,147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 871,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 363,058 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth about $3,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,652 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.