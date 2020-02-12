Susquehanna Bancshares Increases National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $30.00

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.59.
NYSE NOV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,201. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 57,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44,147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 871,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 363,058 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth about $3,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,652 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile
National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.
