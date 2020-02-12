Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Linde worth $388,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.87. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $163.89 and a twelve month high of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.36.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

